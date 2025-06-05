FIR filed against RCB, KSCA, event firm over stampede near stadium gate

An FIR has been registered against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment networks, Karnataka State Cricket Association and others in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamny stadium here that claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56, police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
