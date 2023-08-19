Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Chhattisgarh if AAP wins

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 300 units of free electricity and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Chhattisgarh if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

"We will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh," AAP national convenor announced in a public event in Raipur.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor slammed the state government (Congress) over the condition of government schools in Chhattisgarh and said that it is in "terrible condition".

"I was reading a report, government schools in Chhattisgarh are in terrible condition. They have closed many schools in which there used to be 10 classes but one teacher used to be there," Delhi CM added.

"Look at the condition of government schools in Delhi or ask your relatives who stay in Delhi. For the first time since Independence, a government has come that is doing so much for the education sector. "We are not politicians, we are just common people like you," he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year.