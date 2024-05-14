Home / India News / Sanjay Singh confirms Maliwal's allegations, says action will be taken

Sanjay Singh confirms Maliwal's allegations, says action will be taken

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, officials said

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a "condemnable incident".

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

 

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPPolitics

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

