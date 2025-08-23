Home / India News / Kerala Cong leaders split in tone over allegations against MLA Mamkootathil

Kerala Cong leaders split in tone over allegations against MLA Mamkootathil

Amid mounting protests from the BJP and the CPI(M) seeking Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the party was examining the issue "very seriously"

Rahul_Mamkootathil
Mamkootathil's close friend and leader, Congress MP Shafi Parambil, defended him more firmly | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kochi/Kozhikode
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Congress leaders in Kerala voiced differing tones on Saturday over allegations of misbehaviour against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who resigned this week as state Youth Congress president.

Amid mounting protests from the BJP and the CPI(M) seeking Mamkootathil's resignation as Palakkad MLA, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the party was examining the issue "very seriously" and would act if required.

"Within 24 hours of the allegation, Mamkootathil resigned from his post. There is a procedure, and the party will examine the matter thoroughly," Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

He also cautioned party workers against vilifying the complainants.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone running campaigns against the women who raised allegations. That is not Kerala's culture," he said.

On whether Mamkootathil had resigned as Youth Congress chief voluntarily or was asked to, Satheesan remarked: "That is a technical question. The result is the same. He has the right to prove his innocence, and we will hear everyone involved."  Mamkootathil's close friend and leader, Congress MP Shafi Parambil, defended him more firmly.

"Rahul has not run away from the issue. The remark describing him as 'absconding' is wrong. There is no legal complaint or FIR against him," Parambil said in Vadakara.

He added that Mamkootathil had acted swiftly by stepping down as the leader of the state Youth Congress.

"The moment such an allegation arose against him as Youth Congress president, he expressed his willingness to resign and then stepped down. But it is clear that the opposition is continuing its criticism with political motives," said Parambil, who is also the vice president of the KPCC.

Parambil also rejected attempts by rivals to "lecture" the Congress on ethics.

"This is an attempt to silence the Congress. What right do the CPI(M) and BJP have to lecture the Congress on morality?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI staged a protest at a programme attended by Parambil in Vadakara, demanding Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA.

A brief scuffle broke out when police tried to disperse the protesters, after which they staged a sit-in demonstration.

Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests of BJP and DYFI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala

8 dead, 4 injured in mini-van, truck collision on Patna's outskirts

Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

HC flags restaurant service charges: 'Why ask ₹100 for ₹20 water bottle?'

Topics :KeralaCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story