Home / India News / Thane MACT awards ₹35.27 lakh to kin of pedestrian killed in crane accident

Thane MACT awards ₹35.27 lakh to kin of pedestrian killed in crane accident

The accident occurred on the morning of November 20, 2017, when the victim, Shalan Suresh Kamble, was walking in the Wagle Estate area

Accident, road accident
Tribunal member R V Mohite held the Oriental Insurance Company Limited liable to pay the compensation at the first instance, but granted it the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's owner | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 35.27 lakh to the children of a 58-year-old woman who died after being hit by a hydraulic crane in 2017.

Tribunal member R V Mohite held the Oriental Insurance Company Limited liable to pay the compensation at the first instance, but granted it the right to recover the amount from the vehicle's owner, citing a clear breach of the insurance policy terms.

A copy of the order dated October 15 was made available on Monday.

The accident occurred on the morning of November 20, 2017, when the victim, Shalan Suresh Kamble, was walking in the Wagle Estate area.

A speeding hydraulic crane hit her and ran over her. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple fractures and severe damage to her kidneys and succumbed to her injuries five days later.

The police registered a criminal case against the crane driver. The tribunal established that the accident was caused by the sole negligence of the crane driver.

It noted that there is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased.

The insurance company contended that the vehicle owner breached the policy terms because the driver did not hold a valid licence to operate a mobile hydraulic crane. The tribunal upheld this contention based on evidence from the RTO office.

"A person cannot drive a mobile hydraulic crane on the road without having an endorsement as 'crane' on their driving licence. Thus, on the date of the accident, the driver of the offending crane was not holding a valid and effective driving licence," it observed.

The victim was working as a peon in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, earning Rs 38,822 per month.

The tribunal calculated the compensation as Rs 35.27 lakh with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition. The insurance company must pay the full amount first and then recover it from the crane owner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM on Diwali

PM Modi congratulates Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japan's new prime minister

PM Modi writes to citizens on Diwali, highlights Op Sindoor, GST savings

Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rain in Odisha

Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

Topics :MaharashtraThaneroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story