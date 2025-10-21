Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM on Diwali

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali, official sources said.

Shaw has been critical of Bengaluru's infrastructure woes by highlighting them through her social media posts, and has been repeatedly urging the state government to intervene.

"Biocon chief Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw visited Cauvery (CM's official residence) and wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Diwali. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was present on the occasion," the CM's office said in a statement.

Shah met Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, the Deputy CM's office said.