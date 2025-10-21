PM Modi writes to citizens on Diwali, highlights Op Sindoor, GST savings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday penned a letter to the citizens of the country on Deepavali, highlighting the successes of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Naxalism and asserting that Bharat has emerged as a symbol of stability at a time when the world is beset with crises.

The prime minister listed the decision to lower Goods and Services Tax rates among the historic achievements of his government and said that citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees during the 'GST Bachat Utsav'.

He also urged citizens to adopt swadeshi to promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', to respect all languages, prioritise health and embrace yoga.

"All these efforts will rapidly take us towards a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in his letter, which he wrote a day after he celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said. "Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice," the PM said.

He said that this Deepavali is particularly special because for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. "These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation," Modi said. The prime minister said amid these historic achievements, the country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days.

"On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this 'GST Bachat Utsav', citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees," Modi said. He said in a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. "We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future," he said. The prime minister also underscored that the primary responsibility of the citizens is to fulfil their duties towards the nation. Modi also urged citizens to adopt swadeshi and proudly say, "This is swadeshi."