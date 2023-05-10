Home / India News / Maha CM Shinde burns midnight oil to review Mumbai Metro-3 progress

Maha CM Shinde burns midnight oil to review Mumbai Metro-3 progress

Maha CM Shinde took time off around midnight to visit and review progress of ongoing first and only fully underground Mumbai Metro-3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, officials said

IANS Mumbai
Maha CM Shinde burns midnight oil to review Mumbai Metro-3 progress

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took time off around midnight to visit and review the progress of the ongoing first and only fully underground Mumbai Metro-3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, officials said here on Wednesday.

He later told mediapersons that the first phase of the Metro-3 line (Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex) will be ready by December this year and the second phase by June 2024.

Sporting a safety helmet, Shinde and other officials went around the upcoming Vidhan Bhavan (88 per cent ready) and Churchgate (83 per cent done) metro stations of the Package-1, while Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Director S. K. Gupta briefed him on the project status.

"This route is important for improving the public transportation system in the city and its work is proceeding at a fast pace. The work of the Metro-3 route is almost 90 per cent complete. It will reduce 600,000 vehicles on the roads," said Shinde, going around the underground stations.

He added that the Metro-3 will be connected with Metro lines 1, 2, 6 and 9, the Mumbai Airport, the Monorail and the suburban railway lines at Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Metro-3 is a 33.50 km fully subterranean line, with 27 stations enroute including 26 underground, which will cater to over 1.70 million commuters by 2031.

The new generation Metro trains are equipped with driverless technology to ensure prompt and uninterrupted services and for the first time in India, the MMRC is using a high vibration attenuation track system to ensure a smooth journey and ensure safety of the building on the ground.

The Phase-1 (Aarey Colony to BKC) is 12.44 km long with 10 stations and it is overall 87.20 per cent complete, while the Phase-2 (BKC to Colaba) is 21.35 km long with 17 stations is 77 per cent completed.

Overall, the Metro-3 is 81.50 per cent completed including 100 percent of the tunnelling and breakthroughs, with plans to commence service trial runs on Phase-1 from October, and after the CRMS clearance by December the regular operations will start.

When fully operational, Metro-3 will reduce 6,50,000 vehicle trips per day with 35 per cent reduction in road traffic, slash fuel consumption by over 3.50 lakh liters daily and cut 2.61 lakh tonnes CO2 emissions, said the officials.

--IANS

qn/ksk/

 

Also Read

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

KCR to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Express Metro on Dec 9

Maharashtra govt suspends bus services to Karnataka amid border row

DMRC to increase operational speed of Airport line to 100 kmph from today

Encouraging trend for public transport in India: PM Modi on Kolkata metro

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan

Delhi HC to hear PIL against Rahul, Kejriwal over false comments on Aug 7

Pak judiciary holding establishment accountable a silver lining: Mehbooba

'Unacceptable breach and violation of privacy': MoS IT warns Big Tech

GSI terms reports on lithium reserves found in Rajasthan as 'baseless'

Topics :MaharashtraMumbai Metro

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story