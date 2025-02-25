Mass murder in Kerala: Man kills 5, including family, over mystery feud

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed five people, including four of his close family members, across three villages in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. The crime came to light when the accused, identified as Afan, walked into the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the killings late at night, reported The Indian Express.

Afan initially claimed to have murdered six individuals. However, his mother, Shemy, who is also battling cancer, survived with injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP KS Sudarsan confirmed five deaths and one critical injury, stating that three cases have been registered across two police stations.

“The motive can only be confirmed after a detailed statement from the accused. There are indications of financial issues, and gold is reportedly missing. These aspects need verification. A hammer has been recovered from the crime scene,” the officer said.

The murders reportedly occurred between 10 am and 6 pm. Afan was later admitted to a hospital after claiming he had consumed poison at the end of his killing spree.

Timeline of the killings

According to police reports, Afan’s killing spree began in the morning at Pangode, where he allegedly murdered his paternal grandmother, Salma Beevi. He then travelled to another village, SN Puram, and allegedly killed his father Raheem’s brother, Latheef, along with Latheef’s wife, Shahida.

The horror continued at his home in Pullampara, where he allegedly bludgeoned to death his 13-year-old younger brother, Afsan, and a woman identified as Farsana, reportedly his friend. His mother, Shemy, was also attacked and left critically injured.

Also Read

Crime scene and possible motive

Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat member Binu S Nair described the crime scene as particularly gruesome, with the victims sustaining severe head injuries. While the exact provocation remains unclear, a local resident, Shaji, said Farsana had been staying at Afan’s house for the past two days, possibly causing tension within the family.

Afan had no known history of criminal behaviour or substance abuse, according to the local community.

Meanwhile, Abdul Raheem, the father of the accused, who works in Saudi Arabia, spoke to a TV channel, acknowledging financial issues but denying they were a cause for concern for his son. “He had been to Saudi for six months on a visiting visa and returned happily… He was not against clearing the debt by selling the property. My relatives had indicated his affair with the woman, but we were not against the relationship. He had taken money from her,” Raheem said.

Authorities are now piecing together the circumstances that led to this crime. Forensic experts and law enforcement teams are also analysing the evidence to determine the exact motive behind the killings.