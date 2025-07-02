Kesavan Ramachandaran appointed as new executive director of RBI on July 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Kesavan Ramachandran as Executive Director of RBI with effect from July 1.

"As Executive Director, Kesavan Ramachandran will look after Department of Regulation (Prudential Regulation Division)," said the central bank in the statement.

Prior to being promoted as Executive Director, Kesavan Ramachandran was serving as Principal Chief General Manager in Risk Monitoring Department. Ramachandran has experience of over three decades in areas relating to currency management, Banking and Non-Banking supervision, training and administration.

He also served as Principal of the Reserve Bank Staff College during his career. He served as, RBI's nominee on the Board of Canara Bank for over five years and on the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of ICAI for two years.