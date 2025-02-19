Faculty members at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha have issued apologies after a controversial video surfaced during campus protests. The demonstrations began following the alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal , a Nepali student, reportedly due to harassment. In response, the institution initially ordered the expulsion of Nepali students but later retracted the decision after widespread backlash.

Significantly, staff members Manjusa Pandey and Jayanti Nath were recorded making remarks that drew comparisons between the university’s budget and Nepal’s national budget, sparking widespread criticism. In the viral video, Pandey stated, “We are feeding and teaching over 40,000 students for free.”

Meanwhile, Jayanti Nath, was heard telling Nepali students, “That is equivalent to your country’s budget.” Both Pandey and Nath have now expressed regret over their comments, acknowledging that they were made impulsively.

Pandey clarified that her remarks on February 16 were “spur of the moment” and did not reflect the views of KIIT University. She apologised for any distress caused to Nepali students or the people of Nepal.

Nath admitted that her comments were not intended to offend but were made in response to allegations made during the protest, which claimed that India and KIIT were “corrupt and poor”. She asserted that her response was meant to counter these claims rather than demean Nepal or its citizens.

The video’s circulation heightened tensions on campus, leading to clashes between security personnel and students seeking justice for Lamsal.

KIIT responded by publicly apologising and taking disciplinary action, removing two officers from duty and denouncing their actions as “extremely irresponsible”. The university reiterated its commitment to inclusivity, stating, “We love our students and had never done a disservice to them.”

Also read: KIIT suicide row: Nepal PM steps in; accused held - what we know so far The Odisha government has also stepped in, forming a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lamsal’s death and the university’s handling of the situation. The committee, led by the Home Secretary, will examine the eviction of Nepali students and the university’s response to the crisis.

The incident has also attracted international attention, with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Indian Embassy in Nepal calling for a thorough investigation. Political responses in Odisha have been strong, with members of the state assembly demanding a judicial inquiry and the arrest of KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta.

In response to the crisis, the Odisha government has directed KIIT to locate the displaced Nepali students and provide counselling support. The directive aims to safeguard the well-being of affected students and restore order on campus.

While addressing the concerns, KIIT asserted that its actions had been misinterpreted and that some students had only been advised to return home temporarily due to disruptions.

Reaffirming its commitment to its diverse student community, which includes a substantial number of Nepali students, KIIT urged them to resume their academic activities. “We again appeal to our Nepali students to join the regular academics with immediate effect,” a university statement read.

While the accused, Advik Srivastava, a 21-year-old engineering student from Lucknow, had been previously detained, police on Saturday arrested three institution officials and two security guards. The five are accused of misbehaving with and manhandling Nepali students who were protesting after the suicide.

The five have been charged under sections 115(2) (causing hurt to any person), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene act) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. The arrested accused have been identified as security guards Ramakaant Nayak and Jogendra Behera, and university officials Sibananda Mishra, Pratap Kumar Champaty and Sudhir Kumar Rath.

The Odisha government has also formed a fact-finding to ascertain the circumstances leading to the suicide. The panel will also look into alleged highhandedness by college authorities, reasons for issuing notice to Nepali students to vacate the campus, and other aspects of the incident.