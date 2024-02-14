Kisan Morcha condemns police action on farmers; calls for protest on Feb 16

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the Central Government for resorting to what it termed was the excessive use of state power and mass arrests to prevent the Delhi Chalo March of farmers organisations on Tuesday.

In a statement, the SKM said that it was shocking that drones were used to drop tear gas shells on the farmers by the administration.

SKM also called on all its member organisations and their units across India to strongly protest against the attack on farmers in Punjab on February 16, in all the villages across India and make the Grameen Bandh and Industrial/Sectoral Strike across India even more massive, extensive and successful.

The SKM in its statement said that unleashing the police and armed security forces to attack the peaceful struggle of farmers reveals that the Centre has lost the confidence of the people. In a democratic society, every citizen has the right to protest peacefully.

"The government has the responsibility to resolve the burning issues of every section of the people and address their concrete demands to protect their livelihood," the statement added.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha further warned the Centre not to treat the people who are forced to come to the street on their genuine demands as the enemies of the government or the country.

"The main demand of the farmers MSP@C2+50% had been the promise of the BJP and the present Prime Minister in the election manifesto of 2014. Even after 10 years, the promise has not been implemented," the statement added.

The SKM has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately withdraw the forces and protect the rights of farmers to organise the Delhi Chalo protest and resolve the farmers' and workers' struggle through discussions. SKM has also issued an appeal to all like-minded organisations to come forward to build a united issue-based struggle on common demands.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "...There are reports in the media that the MSP guaranteeing law cannot be formed so soon...All, we are saying is to give us a legal guarantee on that (MSP) so that we don't sell crops below that MSP. So, there is no question of a Committee...We would want the PM to step forward and speak with the farmers..."

Meanwhile, the Haryana police, detained several protesting farmers. The police deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, and police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers.

To ensure law and order, Delhi police enforced Section 144, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and large assemblies.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, reacted to the protest, asserting that the party, if voted to power, will give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to every farmer as per the Swaminathan Commission.

In a post on X, Rahul said "Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give a legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice."

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.