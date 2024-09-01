Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KITE introduces AMC for 185K hi-tech devices in Kerala schools

K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE said that school principals should register any hardware-related complaints on the new portal - www.kite.kerala.gov.in/support

Vendors will be penalised if complaints are not attended to or resolved within the stipulated time, the statement said
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the state General Education Department, has introduced a comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for 1,85,114 high-tech devices in government and aided schools across Kerala.

This move ensures the smooth functioning of these devices, which are essential for effective digital education.

The AMC, which commenced Sunday, covers 79,571 high-tech devices installed in 11,226 primary and upper primary schools under the High-Tech Lab project implemented in 2019, an official statement said here.

Similarly, 62,677 laptops and 42,866 projectors in government and aided high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, installed during the 2018-19 period, have been under AMC since April 2023, it said.

K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE said that school principals should register any hardware-related complaints on the new portal - www.kite.kerala.gov.in/support.

Vendors will be penalised if complaints are not attended to or resolved within the stipulated time, the statement said.

Additionally, KITE has also introduced insurance coverage for damages caused by natural disasters, theft and so on besides the AMC. This is the largest AMC/insurance scheme for IT devices in India, the KITE statement further said.

A recent IT audit conducted by KITE revealed the loss or permanent damage of 806 laptops (1.43 per cent) and 187 projectors (0.77 per cent) after the completion of their five-year warranty, it said, adding that these devices will be utilised for hardware clinics.


Topics :Kerala govtInternet technologieshigh tech companies in India

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

