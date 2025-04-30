15, including 2 children, killed in Kolkata hotel fire; rescue underway

Fifteen people, including a woman and two children, died after a fire broke out at a hotel near Falpatti Machhua in central Kolkata on Tuesday evening. The fire was brought under control, but rescue efforts are on. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected, according to a PTI report.
The fire broke out around 8:15 pm at Rituraj Hotel, according to an ANI report. The blaze prompted a massive firefighting effort, with 10 fire tenders rushing to the spot to bring the flames under control. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident.
Political leaders reactReacting to the incident, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged the state administration to rescue the affected immediately. He also called for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.
Taking to the social media platform X, he stated, "I urge the state administration to immediately rescue those affected, ensure their safety, and provide them with necessary medical and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, I appeal for a thorough review and stricter monitoring of fire safety measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future."