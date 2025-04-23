Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3 from Bengal died in Pahalgam terror attack, grim hour for state: Mamata

3 from Bengal died in Pahalgam terror attack, grim hour for state: Mamata

Banerjee said that her government was making all the arrangements to get family members of the victims back home from New Delhi and she was personally overseeing it

Extending her condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, Banerjee said that her government is standing by them in the crisis (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday confirmed that three persons from the state were killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

Describing it to be a "grim hour" for the state, Banerjee said that her government was making all the arrangements to get family members of the victims back home from New Delhi and she was personally overseeing it.

"As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our state have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence," Banerjee said in a post on X.

The three deceased are Bitan Adhikari of Baishnabghata in Kolkata, Samir Guha of Sakher Bazar in Kolkata and Manish Ranjan of Jhalda in Purulia district.

 

"All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Flight is likely to arrive in Kolkata at 8.30 pm today," she said.

The resident commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members, the chief minister said.

Extending her condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, Banerjee said that her government is standing by them in the crisis.

"A grim hour for all of us," she said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

