Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mamata trying to create Bangladesh by threatening Hindus: Sukanta Majumdar

Mamata trying to create Bangladesh by threatening Hindus: Sukanta Majumdar

When asked about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Murshidabad, Majumdar alleged that the situation was "grave" and the houses were being "looted"

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP

Majumadar said that intervention from the central government would be required in the future, given the escalations | Image: X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid chaos over violence in Murshidabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "threatening Hindus" and trying to "create a Bangladesh here".

He also accused the police of failing to take action on the directions of Mamata Banerjee, saying that police were "doing nothing" and were "keeping quiet". Majumdar, also the West Bengal BJP president, said that they were in touch with Delhi apprising about the events.

"The police are doing nothing and are keeping quiet in Mamata Banerjee's directions. She is trying to create a Bangladesh here by threatening Hindus, but Hindus have always fought, and it will continue that. We are in contact with Delhi, and the (Union) Home Minister is aware of everything," Majumdar, the junior minister for education, told ANI.

 

When asked about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Murshidabad, Majumdar alleged that the situation was "grave" and the houses were being "looted". He said that intervention from the central government would be required in the future, given the escalations.

"The situation is grave. Hindu women are being abused, and houses are being looted. Police are staying silent. Yesterday, Amit Shah took information (regarding what is happening). The intervention from central government would be required to handle the situation, given the way it is escalating," he told reporters.

Also Read

Nagpur violence

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari demands central forces deployment amid violence in Bengal

Waqf, Waqf Protest, Protest, Hyderabad, Waqf Protest

Violent protests against Waqf Act in Bengal leave 10 policemen injured

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Teachers who lost jobs begin march in Bengal, demand release of OMR sheets

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

Guv has no authority to summon officers to discuss Bills: Bengal minister

West Bengal Police announced on Saturday that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur, Murshidabad district, is now under control.

An unruly mob, which had turned violent during demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was dispersed through effective police action.

Taking to X, West Bengal police posted, "The situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm."

Security was heightened in Jangipur on Saturday following violent protests that damaged public property. According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

AIADMK-BJP alliance 'treacherous', doomed to fail: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

Palaniswami vows to build a greater Tamil Nadu with NDA, thanks PM Modi

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

YSRCP accuses TDP of shielding online abusers, questions legal action

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP's Bhandari accuses Cong of pro-terror stance after Rana's extradition

politics

AIADMK, BJP stitch alliance in Tamil Nadu again for 2026 Assembly polls

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Hindus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon