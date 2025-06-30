Monday, June 30, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PIL in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into law college 'gang rape' case

PIL in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into law college 'gang rape' case

The petitioner prayed for an order to appoint woman civic volunteers in government educational institutions for the safety of girl students in West Bengal

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

The petitioner prayed for direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold a preliminary inquiry into the incident as complained of by the alleged survivor and file an interim report before the court. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college by an alumnus and two other classmates.

The petitioner prayed for direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold a preliminary inquiry into the incident as complained of by the alleged survivor and file an interim report before the court.

Claiming that the main accused Manojit Mishra has close proximity with the ruling party in the state, the petitioner prayed in the public interest litigation (PIL) that the investigation into the alleged gang rape case be transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata Police for an impartial probe.

 

It was stated that Mishra was very influential in the conduct of the day-to-day affairs of South Calcutta Law College, of which he is an alumnus.

He also sought a direction to the state authorities to compensate the survivor and her family members.

Also Read

Union MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

Law college gang rape: BJP's 4 member 'fact-finding team' reaches Kolkata

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Centre committed to invest in Bengal's railway infrastructure: Vaishnaw

Vijaya Rahatkar

NCW chair writes to Bengal chief secy over Kolkata law college gangrape

rape

Kolkata student gangrape: Row over perpetrators' links; NCW seeks probe

Jagannath, Jagannathji Mandir, Rath Yatra

Bengal's Digha set to hold first Rath Yatra from new Jagannath temple

The petitioner prayed for an order to appoint woman civic volunteers in government educational institutions for the safety of girl students in West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen granted permission to three advocates to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college.

The petition by Vijay Kumar Singhal seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI was filed later in the day.

The others are seeking an investigation under the supervision of the court and steps to ensure security in colleges across West Bengal.

Drawing the attention of a division bench presided by Justice Sen, the three advocates sought permission of the court to file separate PILs over the alleged gang rape of the law student.

The matters are likely to be taken up for hearing later this week, one of the lawyers who moved the court, said.

The survivor has alleged that she was gang-raped inside the South Kolkata Law College on June 25.

Following the alleged gang rape survivor's complaint, the police have arrested prime accused alumnus Manojit Mishra, along with students Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

Kolkata Police formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

telangana fire

LIVE news updates: Several workers feared trapped in Telangana pharma plant, rescue efforts on

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Today's political atmosphere not favourable for Indian democracy: Dhankhar

India monsoon forecast 2025, IMD above-normal rainfall prediction, normal monsoon years India, back-to-back good monsoons, India rainfall Long Period Average, LPA rainfall classification IMD, June to September rainfall average, IMD monsoon report 202

India records 9% above-average June rainfall as monsoon arrives early

murder

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

Rath Yatra

Odisha stampede: Cong seeks CM's resignation; ₹50 lakh for kin of deceased

Topics : West Bengal rape Rape cases Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon