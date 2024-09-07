Kuki militants' rocket attack kills one, injures six others in Manipur

Kuki militants reportedly deployed lorange rockets among the civilian population in two locations, killing a 78-year-old man identified as RK Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, Manipur Police confirmed on Saturday. "Police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area," Manipur police said in a post on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The police also mentioned that three bunkers were destroyed due to the attack. "Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed", confirmed Manipur police in the post.

Manipur police said that police teams and additional security forces have been rushed in to conduct combing operations in the hill ranges adjoining the area.

The police also reported that the Superintendent of Police (SP) was fired upon by suspected Kuki militants in the area. "Police teams of the Bishnupur District, including the SP rushed to the area in which they were fired upon by suspected Kuki militants but the police team retaliated robustly and repelled the attack. Military chopper has been deployed to conduct aerial patrolling." said Manipur Police.

Senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police, have also inspected the areas to take immediate counter measures and supervise the volatile situation. A team of Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur were at the site to collect evidence

Manipur police said in a post on X, "High level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise."

More From This Section

Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said, "There has been an increase in Kuki aggression... There have been incidents of drone bombing in the last few days... There were two missile attacks today... It is being considered one of the deadliest attacks by the Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups who had taken refuge in the surrounding hilly areas... It has targeted the home land of Mairembam Koireng Singh, the first chief minister of Manipur. His statue and property have been destroyed... The situation is out of control. The central forces which are being deployed in the hilly areas are ignorant and not able to take care of the security situation... The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity has declared indefinite public emergency in the state of Manipur... We appeal to all to take refuge in safe areas..."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered war-like stores of arms and ammunition in the sensitive areas in the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts in a joint operation.

The Indian Army recovered one heavy calibre launcher, one 12-bore double barrel rifle, one.177 rifle+magazine, two pistols, one pompi gun, five grenades, ammunition and war-like stores

"In a significant push towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, the Indian Army ramped up its search operations across the region to counter the surge of violent activities. In coordination with Manipur Police, the Army successfully executed a joint operation on 05 September 2024," as per the statement from the PRO Defence, Manipur.