Kumbh authority clears Nashik airport expansion with March 2027 target

In view of the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority has given its administrative approval for the expansion of the Nashik (Ozar) airport, officials have said.

The chairman of the Authority and divisional commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam has directed that the airport expansion work be completed before March 2027, an official release said on Wednesday.

The airport is located about 20 km from Nashik in the Ozar area. It is maintained by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

A meeting of the Kumbh authority was held on Wednesday, during which the administrative approval was given to construct a new integrated terminal building along with ancillary works at an estimated cost of Rs 556 crore.