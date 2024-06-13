Business Standard
Kuwait fire: Jaishankar discusses early repatriation of bodies of Indians

Jaishankar said that he was assured that the incident would be fully investigated

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund to the families of deceased Indian nationals. (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Following the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, in which around 40 Indians have died, the External Affairs Minister spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives in the incident.
Jaishankar said that he was assured that the incident would be fully investigated.
"Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar wrote on X.
"Urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives. He (Kuwaiti FM) emphasized that those injured were getting the requisite medical attention," the post stated.
He further added that the situation will be reviewed once the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reaches Kuwait on Thursday (June 13).
 
Earlier, the MEA in a release stated that on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh is immediately travelling to Kuwait "to work towards early repatriation of mortal remains as well as for medical assistance to those injured.
"We stand with the victims of the Kuwait fire incident, we express our sympathy to them. We had a meeting with PM Modi and tomorrow morning we are travelling to Kuwait. We will take stock of the situation and those who are admitted to the hospital," MoS Singh told ANI.
PM Modi held a meeting on Wednesday in the national capital to review the fire incident in Kuwait. He said that the identification of the casualties is underway and the injured people are being taken care of properly.
A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number +965-65505246 in connection with the tragic fire incident involving Indian workers as well.
PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund to the families of deceased Indian nationals.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

