Home / India News / Ladakh violence: SC adjourns hearing on Wangchuk's detention plea to Oct 15

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time

Sonam Wangchuk
Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 15 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday due to paucity of time.

The top court on October 6 had issues notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

In her plea, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Filing the habeas corpus (bring the person) writ, the spouse of the detained activist sought urgent listing of the plea and a direction to the Ladakh administration to "produce Sonam Wangchuk before this court forthwith".

It also sought immediate access to the detenue, and quashing of the preventive detention order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Sonam WangchukLadakhviolenceSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

