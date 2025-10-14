Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Operation Sindoor ensured the devastation of headquarters, training centres and launchpads of terrorist groups in Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 41st Raising Day of the anti-terror 'Black Cat' commando force National Security Guard (NSG) at its headquarters here, Shah also said that the government is going to set up a hub -- the sixth of the force -- in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Operation Sindoor has ensured the devastation of Pakistani terror headquarters, their training centres and launchpads," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.