Op Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror HQs, launchpads: Amit Shah

Operation Sindoor ensured the devastation of headquarters, training centres and launchpads of terrorist groups in Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
Addressing the 41st Raising Day of the anti-terror 'Black Cat' commando force National Security Guard (NSG) at its headquarters here, Shah also said that the government is going to set up a hub -- the sixth of the force -- in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
"Operation Sindoor has ensured the devastation of Pakistani terror headquarters, their training centres and launchpads," he said.
Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure and defence installations in Pakistan in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.
The NSG is a federal contingency force under the Union home ministry. It was raised in 1984 and its 'Black Cat' commandos are tasked with specific counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations apart from protecting high-risk VIPs.
The five existing NSG hubs are Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gandhinagar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
