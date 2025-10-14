Home / India News / 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra

61 Naxalites, including senior cadre Bhupati, surrender in Maharashtra

The Naxalites turned themselves in before the police late Monday night, an official said

As many as 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre M Venugopal alias Bhupati, have surrendered before police. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
As many as 61 Naxalites, including senior cadre M Venugopal alias Bhupati, have surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhupati was carrying a huge cash reward on his head, they said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before the police late Monday night, an official said.

Those who surrendered included a member of the central committee and 10 members of a divisional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

