Maharastra's economy to clock 7.3% growth in 2024-25: Economic Survey

Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, according to the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Friday.

The report was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who holds the finance portfolio.

The survey said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent during 2024-25.

In the financial year 2024-25, agriculture and allied activities, industry and services sectors are expected to grow at 8.7 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively, it said.

The nominal GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) for 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 40,55,847 crore as against Rs 36,41,543 crore in 2022-23, said the Economic Survey. The real GSDP is estimated at Rs 24,35,259 crore for 2023-24 compared to Rs 22,55,708 crore for 2022-23, it said.

As per revised estimates, the share of Maharashtra's nominal GSDP in the all-India nominal GDP was the highest at 13.5 per cent during 2023-24, said the survey.

The per capita income for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 3,09,340 as against Rs 2,78,681 for 2023-24, it added.