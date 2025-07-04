Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be ₹1500 after Diwali: MP CM Yadav

More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get ₹1500 as monthly aid from Diwali, up from the current ₹1250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.

He said a special budget of ₹27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including ₹18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme, he said.

"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive ₹1,250 plus an additional ₹250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to ₹1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here.

He also said 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving ₹672 crore in total assistance.