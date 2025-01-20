Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC seeks report from UP police on Ashish Mishra

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police to file the report in the court after a fact-finding inquiry

The SC granted bail to Mishra on July 22 last year and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 20 2025
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from Uttar Pradesh Police on allegations that accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, was influencing witnesses in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police to file the report in the court after a fact-finding inquiry.

Mishra, however, has denied the allegations in his affidavit and said that every time the matter is listed before the court, such averments are made for the cancellation of his bail granted by the top court.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for complainants, claimed that he has an audio recording of an attempt being made to influence crucial witnesses in the case. He also alleged that Mishra attended a public meeting in violation of bail conditions.

Seeking the cancellation of Mishra's bail, Bhushan said the court may ascertain the authenticity of the material brought before it.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mishra, opposed Bhushan's submission, saying that his client was being targeted unnecessarily.

He also said his client was in the Lok Sabha Secretariat in Delhi on the day of the said public meeting.

The bench asked Bhushan and Dave to submit their material to Ruchira Goel, standing counsel of the Uttar Pradesh government, for handing it over to the Lakhimpur Kheri SP.

It posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The SC granted bail to Mishra on July 22 last year and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow.

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

Jan 20 2025

