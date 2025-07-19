Lakshadweep admin mulls acquiring Bitra island for defence purposes

The Lakshadweep administration is considering the acquisition of Bitra, one of the inhabited islands in the archipelago, for defence purposes.

A recent government notification outlined this proposal for the Department of Revenue to take over the entire land area of Bitra island. The intent is to transfer it to relevant defense and strategic agencies of the Centre.

The notification, issued last week, clarified that the initiative is driven by the strategic location of the island, its national security relevance, and the inherent logistical and administrative challenges posed by the civilian habitation.

The territorial administration would take over the island as per the relevant provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resetlement Act, 2013 for which Social Impact Assessment study has to be undertaken for the affected area.