Miscreants set 15-yr girl on fire in Odisha, victim undergoing treatment

A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified persons in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday, officials said.

The girl was rushed to Aiims Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, and she has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, but she is able to speak, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, said the government will bear the expenses of the girl's treatment and that the police have been asked to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The incident took place at Bayabar village in Balanga police station area around 9 am when the girl was going to her friend's house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi River, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her body, and set her on fire, a police officer said. The spot of the incident is around 1.5 km from her house at Nuagopalpur Bustee and around 5-7 km from Balanga police station. The miscreants fled the spot after setting the girl on fire. Local people doused the fire and later took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to Aiims Bhubaneswar. Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra, who reached the spot, said that the police have started an investigation and were questioning some people.

Scientific teams are engaged in the investigation. No one has been detained or arrested so far, the SP said. Pipili Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debasish Mishra, said that the girl suffered burn injuries on her back, abdomen and other parts. "Two teams have been formed to nab the culprits. We are trying to search for clues from CCTV cameras installed in private homes," he said. Puri district collector Chanchal Rana said that the administration has taken the incident very seriously and police have been asked to take prompt action. Deputy CM Parida, in an X post, stated: "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl and set her on fire." "The girl has been immediately shifted to Aiims Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," she said.