Delhi govt gears up for month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1

The Delhi government will launch a month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1, with active participation from schools, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups, Education Minister Ashish Sood said.
According to a statement, the preparations for the large-scale campaign were reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Sood at the secretariat on Friday.
Sood, who is the Education and Urban Development Minister, said the campaign has been initiated in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Centre has entrusted the Delhi government with the responsibility of ensuring visible and effective cleanliness across the city.
He said that the success of this campaign is a collective responsibility and added that the impact of cleanliness efforts must be felt on the ground.
The meeting was attended by the chief secretary along with senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, IT Department, Revenue Department, and all district magistrates.
Sood directed officials to intensify awareness activities in unauthorised colonies, slums, and underdeveloped areas to ensure the benefits of the campaign reach every corner of the capital.
He sought the participation of RWAs, community groups, and locals in the campaign and said these groups should be encouraged to maintain cleanliness within their neighbourhoods.
The minister instructed the Education secretary to involve both government and private schools in the campaign, and said that cleanliness activities should go beyond school campuses to parks, markets, streets and religious places.
Students should be encouraged to act as "Cleanliness Ambassadors" and inspire their families to support the drive, Sood said.
He said that all government offices must carry out cleanliness drives within their premises during the first two days of the campaign.
The Urban Development Department and MCD have been asked to launch a dedicated portal for the campaign where citizens and RWAs can register and upload photos of cleaned areas or spots that require attention, the statement said.
The Revenue Department has been instructed to form teams of three senior officers each to engage directly with RWAs and spread awareness about hygiene and sanitation.
Sood also suggested involving celebrities to boost public participation and directed officials to use street plays, songs, posters, and public announcements to promote the campaign.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app