Home / India News / Delhi govt gears up for month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1

Delhi govt gears up for month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1

Urban Dept and MCD to launch portal for cleanliness drive, allowing citizens and RWAs to register and upload photos of cleaned areas or spots needing attention

Delhi Rains, Rain
Revenue Department has been instructed to form teams of three senior officers each to engage directly with RWAs and spread awareness about hygiene and sanitation (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government will launch a month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1, with active participation from schools, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups, Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

According to a statement, the preparations for the large-scale campaign were reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Sood at the secretariat on Friday.

Sood, who is the Education and Urban Development Minister, said the campaign has been initiated in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Centre has entrusted the Delhi government with the responsibility of ensuring visible and effective cleanliness across the city.

He said that the success of this campaign is a collective responsibility and added that the impact of cleanliness efforts must be felt on the ground.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary along with senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, IT Department, Revenue Department, and all district magistrates.

Sood directed officials to intensify awareness activities in unauthorised colonies, slums, and underdeveloped areas to ensure the benefits of the campaign reach every corner of the capital.

He sought the participation of RWAs, community groups, and locals in the campaign and said these groups should be encouraged to maintain cleanliness within their neighbourhoods.

The minister instructed the Education secretary to involve both government and private schools in the campaign, and said that cleanliness activities should go beyond school campuses to parks, markets, streets and religious places.

Students should be encouraged to act as "Cleanliness Ambassadors" and inspire their families to support the drive, Sood said.

He said that all government offices must carry out cleanliness drives within their premises during the first two days of the campaign.

The Urban Development Department and MCD have been asked to launch a dedicated portal for the campaign where citizens and RWAs can register and upload photos of cleaned areas or spots that require attention, the statement said.

The Revenue Department has been instructed to form teams of three senior officers each to engage directly with RWAs and spread awareness about hygiene and sanitation.

Sood also suggested involving celebrities to boost public participation and directed officials to use street plays, songs, posters, and public announcements to promote the campaign.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CAG flags excise lapses in Maharashtra, cites revenue loss of several crore

Nearly 95% of Bihar voters covered in electoral roll revision exercise: ECI

ED summons Google, Meta on July 21 over ads linked to betting apps

Thackeray not just a brand, it is Maharashtra's identity, says Uddhav

Vedanta report by Viceroy 'lacks credibility', says Ex-CJI Chandrachud

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhicleanup drive

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story