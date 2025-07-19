Delhi govt gears up for month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1

The Delhi government will launch a month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1, with active participation from schools, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and community groups, Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

According to a statement, the preparations for the large-scale campaign were reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Sood at the secretariat on Friday.

Sood, who is the Education and Urban Development Minister, said the campaign has been initiated in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Centre has entrusted the Delhi government with the responsibility of ensuring visible and effective cleanliness across the city.

He said that the success of this campaign is a collective responsibility and added that the impact of cleanliness efforts must be felt on the ground. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary along with senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Education Department, IT Department, Revenue Department, and all district magistrates. Sood directed officials to intensify awareness activities in unauthorised colonies, slums, and underdeveloped areas to ensure the benefits of the campaign reach every corner of the capital. He sought the participation of RWAs, community groups, and locals in the campaign and said these groups should be encouraged to maintain cleanliness within their neighbourhoods.

The minister instructed the Education secretary to involve both government and private schools in the campaign, and said that cleanliness activities should go beyond school campuses to parks, markets, streets and religious places. Students should be encouraged to act as "Cleanliness Ambassadors" and inspire their families to support the drive, Sood said. He said that all government offices must carry out cleanliness drives within their premises during the first two days of the campaign. The Urban Development Department and MCD have been asked to launch a dedicated portal for the campaign where citizens and RWAs can register and upload photos of cleaned areas or spots that require attention, the statement said.