Gujarat CMO, secretariat get bomb threat; police confirm hoax after search

A state government official received an email on July 17, in which the sender threatened to blow up the CMO and secretariat complex in the state capital

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat
A few schools, lower courts and the Gujarat High Court had recently received such bomb threats, and they all turned out to be hoaxes (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
The Gujarat chief minister's office (CMO) and the state secretariat in Gandhinagar received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday.

A state government official received an email on July 17, in which the sender threatened to blow up the CMO and secretariat complex in the state capital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil said.

"The Gandhinagar police, along with the CM security wing, swung into action on the same day and conducted a thorough search in the entire premises with the help of the bomb detection and disposal squad and other agencies," he said.

The official said the threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.

"An FIR has been registered against the unidentified sender under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act," he said.

A few schools, lower courts and the Gujarat High Court had recently received such bomb threats, and they all turned out to be hoaxes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GujaratAhmedabadBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

