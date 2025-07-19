Gujarat CMO, secretariat get bomb threat; police confirm hoax after search

The Gujarat chief minister's office (CMO) and the state secretariat in Gandhinagar received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the premises, police said on Saturday.

A state government official received an email on July 17, in which the sender threatened to blow up the CMO and secretariat complex in the state capital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil said.

"The Gandhinagar police, along with the CM security wing, swung into action on the same day and conducted a thorough search in the entire premises with the help of the bomb detection and disposal squad and other agencies," he said.