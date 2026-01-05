1 killed, 2 injured as ceiling collapses in Kolkata's Park Circus

An elderly woman was killed and two others, including a child, were injured after a portion of the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Kolkata's Park Circus area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened between 3 and 3.30 am near Lohar Pool when a part of the ground floor ceiling fell where five people were sleeping, they said.

Three people were injured, and they rushed to a nearby hospital, but one of them was declared brought dead, police said.

One of the injured suffered a fracture in his leg, while a child sustained injuries to the nose and mouth, they said.