Lalu Yadav's family: Assets worth Rs 6 cr seized in land-for-jobs case

In connection with the Bihar land-for-jobs scam, assets worth Rs 6 crore belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family were seized on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency responsible for investigating financial crimes, according to a report by Times Now.

The investigation involves Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers of Bihar, and some of their children, including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The allegations center around the accusation that during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

The land-for-Jobs scam involved allegations of rigged recruitment in the Indian Railways where jobs would be provided in exchange for land. 74-year-old Yadav has been accused of favouring Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) as they were granted several important projects by the then railway minister. In return, Yadav received valuable property in South Delhi as compensation. The family also allegedly purchased land at significantly discounted rates in exchange for providing jobs.

The ED is now examining the case, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged corruption and land-for-jobs transactions involving the former Chief Ministers and their family members.

ED has seized properties of Yadav's family in Delhi and Patna, including a residential house in New Friends Colony.

According to the Times Now report, on March 11 the ED had also conducted raids against the family in connection to money laundering in relation to the land-for-jobs scam. Reportedly, the ED seized Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash and found Rs 600 crore in alleged "criminal proceedings".