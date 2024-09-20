Land for Jobs Case: CBI gets ministry's nod to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sanction to prosecute Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job case.

The case involves alleged irregularities during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009, during which jobs were reportedly offered in exchange for land parcels transferred or gifted to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates. These irregularities are said to have occurred in Group-D appointments within the West Central Zone of the Railways, based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Prosecution sanctions pending for other accused

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav, sanctions for over 30 other accused, including key figures linked to the case, are still pending. The CBI has sought an additional 15 days to secure sanctions against the remaining accused. The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has asked the CBI to expedite this process, with the matter scheduled for a further hearing on October 15.

On Thursday, the court also issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to appear in connection with the case.

Background on the land-for-job case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting a parallel investigation into the same case, which stems from a CBI First Information Report. In January, the ED issued summons to both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for questioning. The central agency’s probe focuses on the money-laundering aspects of the alleged land-for-job scheme.

In August, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet naming Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and businessman Amit Katyal, among others. The ED’s final report indicated that Group-D railway jobs were granted to recruits in exchange for land parcels transferred to individuals associated with Lalu Prasad’s family.

Court grants bail to Amit Katyal

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal, who had been charge-sheeted in the land-for-job money-laundering case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted bail to Katyal on medical grounds after he had previously been on interim bail for 84 days.

Katyal’s counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, argued that while his client had been arrested by the ED in November 2023, Lalu Prasad Yadav had not been taken into custody despite being named in the chargesheet. Pahwa highlighted Katyal’s health condition, noting that he had recently undergone surgery.



Despite opposition from the ED, which claimed there was substantial evidence against Katyal in the money-laundering case, the court granted his bail, with a detailed order pending.

