Home / India News / Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Yamuna water level nears danger mark in Delhi, while Mumbai reels under waterlogging and reduced visibility due to overnight heavy rains

Delhi Rains, Rain
Mumbai witnessed heavy overnight rains leading to waterlogging in several areas (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Two persons lost their lives and two others were injured in Mumbai early Saturday due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains.
 
The incident happened at Jankalyan Society in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli (West). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse occurred amid heavy rains when soil and stones from a nearby hillock crashed onto a hut.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday witnessed overcast skies, with a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below the season’s average. 
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon and evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8:30 am. The city’s air quality stood in the “satisfactory” category with an AQI of 112 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Yamuna water level nears danger mark

The Yamuna water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just below the 205.33-metre danger level. Flood control officials said the rise is due to high volumes of water being released from the Hathnikund barrage (around 38,897 cusecs per hour) and Wazirabad barrage (45,620 cusecs per hour). 
Authorities have been put on alert and precautionary measures are in place to deal with potential flood-like conditions. Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, causes waterlogging

Maharashtra’s capital, Mumbai, witnessed heavy overnight rains leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Sion and Dadar, and reduced visibility. The city remains under an orange alert.
 
The Mumbai Police have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and exercise caution. “Police have been instructed to be on high alert,” they posted on X.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

Jharkhand declares one-day state mourning following minister's death

Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

PM Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami; calls its festival of faith

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastMumbai rainsYamuna riverFloodsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story