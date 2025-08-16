Home / India News / Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

In addition, several other provisions have been made to significantly assist entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
CM announced the government's decision in a social media post (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a bid to promote investments in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced several "special economic packages" for the investors.

The CM announced the government's decision in a social media post.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to one crore youths in the next five years. The government is encouraging those setting up industries and pursuing self-employment in the state by providing various facilities."  "Now, entrepreneurs setting up industries in Bihar will be given a special economic package. To encourage private sectors to set up industries in Bihar, the government has decided to provide a special economic package," he added.

All these facilities will be provided to entrepreneurs for setting up industries within the next six months. In addition, several other provisions have been made to significantly assist entrepreneurs setting up industries in the state. A detailed notification in this regard will be issued separately, the CM said.

"The special economic packages for the investors/entrepreneurs include: The incentive amount provided for capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST will be doubled. Land will be arranged in all districts for setting up industries, and industries providing more employment will be given land free of cost. Disputes related to the land allocated for setting up industries will be resolved on a priority basis," Kumar added.

"In 2020, under the Seven Resolves-2 initiative, our government fulfilled the target of providing government jobs and employment to 50 lakh youths. Now, our government has set a target to provide jobs and employment to 1 crore youths in the next 5 years. The objective of this initiative by the state government is to promote industries in Bihar, ensure that the youth of Bihar become skilled and self-reliant, have access to maximum employment opportunities, and secure their future," the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jharkhand declares one-day state mourning following minister's death

Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

PM Modi greets everyone on Janmashtami; calls its festival of faith

PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 7th death anniversary

Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple Delhi: Check traffic plan, diversions today

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar government

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story