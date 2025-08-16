Home / India News / Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

The incident occurred at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah around 3:30 pm on August 15, sharing a boundary with the 16th-century garden-tomb built in 1558 by Mughal emperor Humayun's wife Bega Begum

Delhi Police
The police official said two rooms of the dargah, one of which was occupied by an imam and the other was a resting room, were in a dilapidated state (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case after six people were killed in a wall and roof collapse of a dargah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah around 3:30 pm on August 15. The dargah shares its boundary walls with the 16th-century garden-tomb commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun's first wife Bega Begum in 1558.

A senior police officer said a case under section 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety), and 106 (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown people.

Of the six deceased, one has been identified as Swaroop Chand (79). The five injured are Md Shameem, Aryan, Gudiya, Rafat Parveen, and Rani (65), an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The police official said two rooms of the dargah, one of which was occupied by an imam and the other was a resting room, were in a dilapidated state and heavy rain led to the roof and a wall to collapse at a time when 15 people had taken shelter there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said, "After the collapse, 12 people, most of whom were the visitors, were rescued from under the debris. Nine of them were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where five died. A man was admitted to the LNJP Hospital, while a woman was admitted to the RML Hospital."  Police said the man admitted to the LNJP Hospital died during treatment. Further investigation into the incident was underway, and civic agencies have been informed of the incident for further probe on their part, an official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

