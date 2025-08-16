Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

The Delhi Police has registered a case after six people were killed in a wall and roof collapse of a dargah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah around 3:30 pm on August 15. The dargah shares its boundary walls with the 16th-century garden-tomb commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun's first wife Bega Begum in 1558.

A senior police officer said a case under section 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings), 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety), and 106 (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown people.