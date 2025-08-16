Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Two dead, 2 injured in Vikhroli landslide amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed on a hut, injuring four persons, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged area during rain, near Andheri, in Mumbai (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Two persons were killed, and as many others sustained injuries in a landslide amid heavy rains in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here on Saturday, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 2.39 am at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, which falls under the collector's jurisdiction, they said.

Soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed on a hut, injuring four persons, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

He said the victims, who belong to one family, were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the fire brigade, local police, and civic staff, were immediately mobilised to the site, the official said.

 

Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50) died in the incident, while two others, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20), sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable, he said.

He added that other residents of the area have been shifted to safer locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Mumbai rains landslide Vikhroli

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

