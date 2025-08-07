Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rain batters North India; Yamuna rises in Delhi, floods hit hill states

River Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi; level of water in Ganga rises in UP; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Himachal Pradesh till August 12

Varanasi: A man wades through a waterlogged area as the water level of River Ganga recedes, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 0.8 degrees Celsius below the season’s average. Relative humidity was measured at 64 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 111 at 12 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
 Air Quality Index categories*
 
AQI range            Category
 
 
0 – 50                  Good

51 – 100                Satisfactory
 
101 – 200             Moderate
 
201 – 300             Poor
 
301 – 400             Very Poor
 
401 – 500             Severe
 
[*According to Central Pollution Control Board classification]
 

Yamuna river crossed warning mark in Delhi 

The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, surpassing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and marking the highest level so far this season, reported news agency ANI. The steady rise has been attributed to persistent rainfall during the monsoon, leading to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the country. Continuous downpours have pushed several rivers near or past danger marks.
 

Flood-like situation in Uttar Pradesh 

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have led to a flood situation in Prayagraj district, severely affecting daily life due to waterlogging and overflowing drains. Similarly, in Varanasi, the River Ganga is steadily rising and came close to the danger mark on Saturday, fuelled by heavy rainfall from the mountains to the plains over the past several days. 
 

Himachal schools shut after heavy rainfall 

In Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said district administrations have been asked to declare local-level monsoon holidays. Citing difficulty in children reaching schools, the minister said many decisions have already been taken, especially in parts of Mandi and Shimla where local holidays have been declared. Over 300 educational institutions in the state have been affected so far.

Rainfall in Himachal to persist till Aug 12   

The IMD has issued a fresh warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 12. The persistent downpours are being driven by the combined influence of an active southwest monsoon and a western disturbance. Several districts are likely to experience more rain, exacerbating the ongoing disruption to infrastructure and daily life, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas. 

Cloudburst hits Uttarkashi, 190 rescued 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 190 people have been rescued from Dharali village in Uttarkashi, which was struck by a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the upper catchment of the Kheer Ganga river.
 
Speaking to PTI, Dhami said evacuation plans are underway for pilgrims stranded in Gangotri Dham via the Nelong Valley. “All arrangements have been made and they will be evacuated very soon,” he said. He confirmed that all 190 rescued individuals are safe and have been moved to secure locations. 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

