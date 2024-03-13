LIVE: India pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence, says PM on chip units

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
PM Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth around Rs 1.25 trillion. Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, is set to prove his majority in the state legislature today. Just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state. The 54-year-old leader represents Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. Hours after the dramatic resignation of Khattar and his cabinet, Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony. Saini on Tuesday stated that his government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday. "I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs," Chief Minister Saini said.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:56 AM IST