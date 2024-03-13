Home / India News / LIVE: India pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence, says PM on chip units
LiveNew Update

LIVE: India pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence, says PM on chip units

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects, in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PM Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth around Rs 1.25 trillion. Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, is set to prove his majority in the state legislature today. Just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state. The 54-year-old leader represents Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. Hours after the dramatic resignation of Khattar and his cabinet, Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony. Saini on Tuesday stated that his government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday. "I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs," Chief Minister Saini said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the three-member selection committee which is set to meet Thursday to pick two Election Commissioners, sought the “dossier” containing the “bio-profiles” of the shortlisted persons “well before” the meeting. In a letter to Rajiv Mani, secretary, legislative department and the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Chowdhury has referred to the process followed by the Centre regarding the selection of the chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners and chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) and vigilance commissioners and asked the government to follow the same process.
President Joe Biden  became the Democrats' presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia.  This is his second straight Democratic nomination and leads to a potential rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump. This victory propelled Biden's count past 1,968 for a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August. Despite facing low approval ratings and a lack of voter enthusiasm for his presidency, Biden, who mounted his first bid for president 37 years ago, did not face any serious Democratic challengers to his run for reelection at age 81. 

Key Events

11:43 AM

Haryana trust vote: CM Nayab Singh Saini moves confidence motion in Assembly

11:34 AM

India is pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence: PM Modi

11:29 AM

Haryana trust vote: 4 Rebel JJP MLAs ignore party's whip, present in Assembly

11:26 AM

India is scripting history, taking a strong step towards bright future: PM Modi on semiconductor fabs

11:24 AM

Haryana Assembly trust vote updates: JJP asks its MLAs to remain 'absent' during voting

11:22 AM

PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn

11:05 AM

News update: Supreme Court agrees to urgent hearing on EC appointment procedure on Friday

10:43 AM

Fire in eateries in Noida Extension, no one injured

10:38 AM

BJP opening doors for people from Pakistan, Bangladesh; it's dangerous for country: Delhi CM Kejriwal on CAA

9:54 AM

Centre's decision to implement CAA right, says minister Smriti Irani amid criticism from opposition

9:48 AM

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 trillion

9:10 AM

Central govt to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 every year

9:04 AM

Join us if you are being 'insulted', we will ensure your victory: Uddhav Thackeray to Gadkari

8:59 AM

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks dossier on names shortlisted for election commissioners

8:54 AM

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to face trust vote in Haryana assembly today

8:42 AM

President Joe Biden wins enough delegates to clinch 2024 Democratic nomination

11:43 AM

Haryana trust vote: CM Nayab Singh Saini moves confidence motion in Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly. Saini has to to prove his majority in the state legislature today after replacing Manohar Lal Khattar in a dramatic development on Tuesday.

11:34 AM

India is pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence: PM Modi

"Due to various reasons, India was left behind during the first and the second industrial revolutions. However, India is pioneering Industry 4.0 with confidence," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11:29 AM

Haryana trust vote: 4 Rebel JJP MLAs ignore party's whip, present in Assembly

The JJP had issued a whip to its MLAs asking remain absent during voting on the confidence motion to be brought by CM Saini's government in the Haryana assembly. Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, has to to prove his majority in the state legislature today after replacing Manohar Lal Khattar in a swift switch in the state.

11:26 AM

India is scripting history, taking a strong step towards bright future: PM Modi on semiconductor fabs

11:24 AM

Haryana Assembly trust vote updates: JJP asks its MLAs to remain 'absent' during voting

11:22 AM

PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn

11:05 AM

News update: Supreme Court agrees to urgent hearing on EC appointment procedure on Friday

The top court will take up the petition challenging the appointment procedure of election commissioners and the chief election commissioner (CEC) on Friday. 

10:43 AM

Fire in eateries in Noida Extension, no one injured

Officials said that a fire broke out at some eateries and shops located near the Hindon river in Noida Extension today morning. No one was injured in the incident, they added. The blaze, ignited by a short circuit in one of the eateries, has been brought under control by 10 fire tenders, they said.
 

10:38 AM

BJP opening doors for people from Pakistan, Bangladesh; it's dangerous for country: Delhi CM Kejriwal on CAA

 BJP opened doors for people from Pakistan, Bangladesh through CAA; it's dangerous for country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated today. He further said that people across country want CAA to be withdrawn, adding that citizens should express their anger against BJP by voting against them in LS polls.

9:54 AM

Centre's decision to implement CAA right, says minister Smriti Irani amid criticism from opposition

While talking to the media in West Bengal's Bardhaman on Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was 'correct', claiming that the entire nation supports it.
"People belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities from countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will be granted citizenship, a pledge fulfilled by PM Modi," she said.

9:48 AM

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities worth Rs 1.25 trillion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of India's first Fab facility in Gujarat's Dholera, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities at Sanand in Gujarat and Morigaon in Assam.

9:10 AM

Central govt to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 every year

September 17 will be celebrated as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year, the Centre said in a notification. "In order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day"," the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs read on Tuesday.

9:04 AM

Join us if you are being 'insulted', we will ensure your victory: Uddhav Thackeray to Gadkari

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has again urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the BJP if he is being "insulted", stating the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his win in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. "I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said.

8:59 AM

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks dossier on names shortlisted for election commissioners

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the three-member selection committee which is set to meet Thursday to pick two election commissioners,  sought informaation on the “bio-profiles” of the shortlisted persons “well before” the meeting, The Indian Express reported today.

8:54 AM

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to face trust vote in Haryana assembly today

 OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, is set to face a trust vote in the state legislature. The 54-year-old leader, who is the party's BJP state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony hours after the resignation of ML  Khattar and his cabinet.

 

8:42 AM

President Joe Biden wins enough delegates to clinch 2024 Democratic nomination

President Joe Biden secured a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilizing the country. He became his party's presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia. 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiJoe BidenElectoral BondLok Sabha electionsBJPCongressSupreme CourtUS Elections

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News