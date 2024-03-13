LIVE: New Haryana CM Saini set to face trust vote today after BJP's shuffle
Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, is set to prove his majority in the state legislature today. Just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced with OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state. The 54-year-old leader represents Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha. Hours after the dramatic resignation of Khattar and his cabinet, Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony. Saini on Tuesday stated that his government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday. "I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs," Chief Minister Saini said.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the three-member selection committee which is set to meet Thursday to pick two Election Commissioners, sought the “dossier” containing the “bio-profiles” of the shortlisted persons “well before” the meeting. In a letter to Rajiv Mani, secretary, legislative department and the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Chowdhury has referred to the process followed by the Centre regarding the selection of the chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners and chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) and vigilance commissioners and asked the government to follow the same process.
President Joe Biden became the Democrats' presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia. This is his second straight Democratic nomination and leads to a potential rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump. This victory propelled Biden's count past 1,968 for a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August. Despite facing low approval ratings and a lack of voter enthusiasm for his presidency, Biden, who mounted his first bid for president 37 years ago, did not face any serious Democratic challengers to his run for reelection at age 81.
9:10 AM
Central govt to celebrate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 every year
September 17 will be celebrated as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year, the Centre said in a notification. "In order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate 17th day of September every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day"," the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs read on Tuesday.
9:04 AM
Join us if you are being 'insulted', we will ensure your victory: Uddhav Thackeray to Gadkari
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has again urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the BJP if he is being "insulted", stating the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his win in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. "I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said.
8:59 AM
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks dossier on names shortlisted for election commissioners
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Opposition member in the three-member selection committee which is set to meet Thursday to pick two election commissioners, sought informaation on the “bio-profiles” of the shortlisted persons “well before” the meeting, The Indian Express reported today.
8:54 AM
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to face trust vote in Haryana assembly today
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana's new chief minister, is set to face a trust vote in the state legislature. The 54-year-old leader, who is the party's BJP state unit president, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony hours after the resignation of ML Khattar and his cabinet.
8:42 AM
President Joe Biden wins enough delegates to clinch 2024 Democratic nomination
President Joe Biden secured a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilizing the country. He became his party's presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia.
