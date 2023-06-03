Home / India News / LIVE: High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train tragedy

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
233 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he has issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. "It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," he added. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of the horrific train crash. 

The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far. Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident. It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.
 
8:53 AM Jun 23

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore

8:52 AM Jun 23

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore

8:48 AM Jun 23

Vaishnaw visits Odisha train accident site, says main focus now is rescue & relief operations

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore in which over 230 people were killed and about 900 injured, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Vaishnaw said the main focus now is rescue and relief operations.

He said the Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle will inquire into the Odisha train accident.

The cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report, he said.

 

8:35 AM Jun 23

Odisha train crash: Oppn condoles loss of lives, blames signalling system failure for accident

Opposition party leaders, while expressing condolences over the deaths of more than 200 passengers in the Odisha train accident, have raised questions about the signalling system of the railways which purportedly led to the crash.
 
"My fervent prayers for those affected & their families. ...That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering," TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted.
 
CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya too raised the same question.
 
"Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap," he said in a tweet.
 
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resign over the incident.

8:12 AM Jun 23

Trouble mounts for Pakistan govt as IMF rejects loan request

A cabinet member on Thursday said Pakistan's request to lower the requirement of securing USD 6 billion in additional loans had been denied by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), leaving the government with no choice but to try to salvage the agreement, The Express Tribune reported.

Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Pasha, in a policy statement delivered during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, stressed that Pakistan's only choice was to return to the IMF.

The committee also addressed the idea of invoking the recently passed contempt of the Parliament law against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for his persistent absence during the meeting, which was presided over by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Qaiser Sheikh, as per The Express Tribune.

7:51 AM Jun 23

India, Nepal satisfied with strides in power sector cooperation: MEA

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are satisfied with the progress the two countries made in power sector cooperation and have also finalised an Agreement for Long-Term Power Trade wherein it was agreed to strive to increase the quantum of export of power from Nepal to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through a press release on Friday.

The Nepal Prime Minister is on an official visit to India after assuming office in the current term.

During his meeting with PM Modi, both leaders held wide-ranging bilateral discussions marked by traditional warmth and cordiality. They reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda between India and Nepal covering political, economic, trade, energy, security and developmental cooperation.

7:49 AM Jun 23

Law Commission's recommendations backing sedition law contrary to foundations of republic: Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP and former law minister Kapil Sibal on Friday said the Law Commission's recommendations backing the sedition law are contrary to the ethos and the very foundations of the republic.

The commission has proposed retaining the penal provision for the offence of sedition, saying repealing it altogether can have serious adverse ramifications for the security and integrity of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said, "I am disturbed at these recommendations. These recommendations themselves are contrary to the ethos of the republic. They are contrary to the essence of the very republic, they are contrary to the very foundations of the republic."

7:49 AM Jun 23

Odisha declares one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of the horrific train crash that killed more than 200 people and injured around 900.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

 

7:48 AM Jun 23

Cong, BJP engage in heated war of words over Rahul's Muslim League remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his three-city visit to the United States has once again sparked a row after he said that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala is completely a "secular party" inviting criticism from the BJP.

Rahul, when asked about Congress's alliance with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala, said that Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League.

Contradicting Rahul Gandhi's claims on IUML's ideology, BJP leaders criticised the Congress leader.

Drawing parallels between IUML and founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah's political party All India Muslim League, Union minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Gandhi stating that it was "extremely unfortunate" that some people in the country "still consider the person who supports the Muslim League as Secular."

 

7:47 AM Jun 23

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct: Cong, TMC ask PM Modi

Congress and Trinamool Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him why the government was protecting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing wrestlers despite informed by wrestlers of misconduct.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate targeted the Prime Minister by sharing the part of the details of FIR, mentioning repeated sexual harassment by Singh and the wrestlers informing Modi about the misconduct.

In a tweet she asked, "Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, you knew everything from 2021 itself. Then also why are you protecting Brij Bhushan Singh? Why after all?"

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra said: "PM Narendra Modi Ji - relevant section from wrestler's FIR clearly mentions she met and informed you of MP's misconduct. You assured her of full support. You did nothing. Your vows are all broken and light is your fame; We hear your name spoken, and share in its shame."

7:46 AM Jun 23

At least 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash

More than 230 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.

"Death toll rises to 233 in the Balasore Train Accident," Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena tweeted.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiArvind KejriwalManish SisodiaOdisha Train CrashTrain DerailmentBJPJagat Prakash NaddaCongressmallikarjun khargeAAPManipurWoman wrestlerSexual harassment case

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

