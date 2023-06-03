LIVE: High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train tragedy

233 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he has issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. "It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," he added. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of the horrific train crash.



The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far. Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident. It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

