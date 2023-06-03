close

LIVE: High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train tragedy

Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed. Photo: PTI

233 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he has issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. "It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," he added. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of the horrific train crash.  ...Read More

