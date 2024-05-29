Home / India News / LIVE: SC registry declines urgent listing of Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
LIVE: SC registry declines urgent listing of Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Ludhiana: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders, in Ludhiana, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
SC registry says Delhi CM Kejriwal given liberty to move trial court for regular bail, plea not maintainable

News update: SC registry refuses urgent listing of Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

Prajwal Revanna case: JD(S) leader books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim's father passes away

Kerala High Court is hearing pleas challenging Hindi titles given to the 3 new Criminal Acts

News update: SIT moves Karnataka High Court against bail granted to HD Revanna

Cops arrests one more person in Thane chemical factory blast case

Elon Musk's Starlink ‘back up and running’ after brief outage

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, prosecutors say

Explain how ICICI engaged recovery agents despite SC bar: Allahabad High Court to chairman

Massive fire at Gujarat gaming zone killed co-owner too

Pakistan "violated" Lahore Agreement signed with India In 1999: Nawaz Sharif

India-France negotiations on navy Rafales to begin this week

SC registry says Delhi CM Kejriwal given liberty to move trial court for regular bail, plea not maintainable

The Supreme Court's registry refused to accept the application, saying since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable. On Tuesday, a vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the chief minister, and said the decision on the listing of the interim plea can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter.

News update: SC registry refuses urgent listing of Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

Prajwal Revanna case: JD(S) leader books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Suspended JD(S) leader and Lok Sabha MP  Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, news agency PTI reported on today. The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru on Friday midnight.
The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, PTI reported.

'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim's father passes away

Former actor Zaira Wasim, known for films such as "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", said her father Zahid Wasim died on Tuesday. While Zaira didn't disclose the cause of her father's death, she said in an Instagram Story that the funeral prayers were conducted at a mosque in Srinagar.
 

Kerala High Court is hearing pleas challenging Hindi titles given to the 3 new Criminal Acts

The plea has been moved by Advocate Jeevesh stating that it is difficult for lawyers in the South to pronounce the Hindi names given to the new Criminal Acts.

News update: SIT moves Karnataka High Court against bail granted to HD Revanna

Cops arrests one more person in Thane chemical factory blast case

Cops have taken into custody another director of a chemical company in connection with a reactor blast at its unit in Dombivli in Maharashtra last week which claimed 10 lives and left more than 60 injured, an official said on Wednesday. With this two directors of the company have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Paytm denies report claiming Gautam Adani stake talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm said the reports suggesting Gautam Adani is eyeing stake in the company. are speculative and the company is not engaged in any discussions with the Adani Group.

Man hacks to death 8 members of his family in MP's Chhindwara; later hangs himself

A man allegedly chopped eight members of his joint family to death with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said.

Elon Musk's Starlink ‘back up and running’ after brief outage

Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, is back up after an outage that affected thousands of users, the company said. "The network issue has been fully resolved," Starlink said in a post on X.  SpaceX's Starlink operates in the satellite internet sphere.

5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze, 17 cars gutted by fire in East Delhi

 Five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.
According to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, five shops located near Fatehpuri Masjid caught fire.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, prosecutors say

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for defaming the monarchy, three months after he was freed on parole on other charges, Thai prosecutors said Wednesday. Thaksin will not yet be indicted because he had filed a request to postpone his original appointment on Wednesday with proof that he has COVID-19, Prayuth Bejraguna, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.

Explain how ICICI engaged recovery agents despite SC bar: Allahabad High Court to chairman

The Allahabad High Court has asked the chairman of the ICICI Bank to personally explain how its officials engaged recovery agents in a loan case despite a bar on it by the Supreme Court. Hearing a plea by Jasminder Chahal and three others, all of whom are ICICI officials, Justice Prashant Kumar said, "The officers of the ICICI Bank were very well aware of the fact that they cannot engage any recovery agent, and yet they engaged the services of recovery agents in the year 2013, which is six years after passing of the judgment by the Supreme Court".

Massive fire at Gujarat gaming zone killed co-owner too

One of the owners of TRP Gamezone in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prakash Hiran,  was also killed in the massive blaze in which 27 people, including children, died.

Pakistan "violated" Lahore Agreement signed with India In 1999: Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted that Islamabad broke a pact with India signed by him and  former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by General Pervez Musharraf.  "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. 

The Supreme Court registry today declined urgent listing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of his interim bail by seven days for undergoing certain medical tests. The top court's registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.
Five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Chandni Chowk area today morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. Five shops located near Fatehpuri Masjid caught fire, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official,. A call regarding the blaze was received at 3.12 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused by 5 am, he said. In another incident, 17 cars were gutted by fire that broke out at a parking lot in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area around midnight, the officer said.
India is scheduled to start discussion with France this week for acquiring 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Hindustan Times reported citing officials. The negotiations between the two sides are will start  on May 30 after a French delegation arrives in the country. In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the nod to the Indian Navy’s proposal to acquire 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday conceded that Islamabad had "violated"  a pact with India signed by him and  former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by General Pervez Musharraf. "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council. Sharif elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif and Ata Bihari Vajpayee signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999, which talked about a vision of peace and stability between the two countries. A few months later, Pakistani intrusion in the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir fomented the Kargil conflict. One of the owners of TRP Gamezone in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prakash Hiran, was also killed in the massive blaze, in which 27 people, including children, died. The CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, confirming his presence at the spot during the blaze. Hiran's car was also found at the fire site.

