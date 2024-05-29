LIVE news updates: India-France negotiations on navy Rafales to begin this week

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday conceded that Islamabad had "violated" a pact with India signed by him and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by General Pervez Musharraf. "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council. Sharif elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif and Ata Bihari Vajpayee signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999, which talked about a vision of peace and stability between the two countries. A few months later, Pakistani intrusion in the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir fomented the Kargil conflict.



One of the owners of TRP Gamezone in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prakash Hiran, was also killed in the massive blaze, in which 27 people, including children, died. The CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, confirming his presence at the spot during the blaze. Hiran's car was also found at the fire site.

India is scheduled to start discussion with France this week for acquiring 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Hindustan Times reported citing officials. The negotiations between the two sides are will start on May 30 after a French delegation arrives in the country. In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the nod to the Indian Navy’s proposal to acquire 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.