LIVE news updates: India-France negotiations on navy Rafales to begin this week
BS Web Team New Delhi
India is scheduled to start discussion with France this week for acquiring 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Hindustan Times reported citing officials. The negotiations between the two sides are will start on May 30 after a French delegation arrives in the country. In July 2023, India’s defence acquisition council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave the nod to the Indian Navy’s proposal to acquire 26 Rafale M fighters to sharpen its operational capabilities.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday conceded that Islamabad had "violated" a pact with India signed by him and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by General Pervez Musharraf. "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council. Sharif elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif and Ata Bihari Vajpayee signed the Lahore Declaration on February 21, 1999, which talked about a vision of peace and stability between the two countries. A few months later, Pakistani intrusion in the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir fomented the Kargil conflict.
One of the owners of TRP Gamezone in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prakash Hiran, was also killed in the massive blaze, in which 27 people, including children, died. The CCTV footage showed Hiran at the scene, confirming his presence at the spot during the blaze. Hiran's car was also found at the fire site.
9:36 AM
5 shops damaged in Chandni Chowk blaze, 17 cars gutted by fire in East Delhi
Five shops were damaged in a fire that broke out in the Chandni Chowk area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials added.
9:26 AM
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, prosecutors say
Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for defaming the monarchy, three months after he was freed on parole on other charges, Thai prosecutors said Wednesday. Thaksin will not yet be indicted because he had filed a request to postpone his original appointment on Wednesday with proof that he has COVID-19, Prayuth Bejraguna, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.
9:23 AM
Explain how ICICI engaged recovery agents despite SC bar: Allahabad High Court to chairman
The Allahabad High Court has asked the chairman of the ICICI Bank to personally explain how its officials engaged recovery agents in a loan case despite a bar on it by the Supreme Court. Hearing a plea by Jasminder Chahal and three others, all of whom are ICICI officials, Justice Prashant Kumar said, "The officers of the ICICI Bank were very well aware of the fact that they cannot engage any recovery agent, and yet they engaged the services of recovery agents in the year 2013, which is six years after passing of the judgment by the Supreme Court".
9:19 AM
Massive fire at Gujarat gaming zone killed co-owner too
One of the owners of TRP Gamezone in Gujarat's Rajkot, Prakash Hiran, was also killed in the massive blaze in which 27 people, including children, died.
9:13 AM
Pakistan "violated" Lahore Agreement signed with India In 1999: Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted that Islamabad broke a pact with India signed by him and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999, in an apparent reference to the Kargil intrusion by General Pervez Musharraf. "On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests. After that Vajpayee Saheb came here and made an agreement with us. But we violated that agreement...it was our fault," Sharif told a meeting of the PML-N general council that elected him president of the ruling party six years after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.
8:37 AM
India-France negotiations on navy Rafales to begin this week
India is set to begin talks with France this week for acquiring 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Hindustan Times reported citing officials.
First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:41 AM IST