LIVE: As Cyclone Remal makes landfall, houses damaged in Bengal; flights yet to resume



The health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people killed dozens in a "massacre" near Rafah on Sunday, with the Israeli army stating it had targeted Hamas operatives. Officials stated that the strikes "claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women". Israeli army stated that its strikes killed Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, both officials for the Palestinian Hamas group in the occupied West Bank.



After a devastating blaze killed 27 persons including children in a TRP game zone, one of its owners and a manager were taken into custody on the charge of culpable homicide. A CCTV camera footage has emerged showing how the blaze started. It also emerged that the facility was being run without a fire NOC. The game zone had fire safety equipment but action taken to control the fire was not sufficient, leading to the tragedy on Saturday, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Making a landfall between the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, cyclonic storm Remal flooded homes and farmlands, and left a path of destruction in its wake. The Eastern and South Eastern Railways cancelled multiple trains and flight operations and flight operations were suspended for 21 hours at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, affecting 394 flights. The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata also suspended its operations. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Remal has started moving northwards and is continuing to do so, gradually weakening on Monday, May 27.