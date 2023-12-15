LIVE: Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM in Jaipur today

Sensex (1.34%)
The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai cyber cell, which is investigating the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev App online betting case, has issued summons to actor Sahil Khan and three others. They have been instructed to appear before the SIT on Friday for questioning.

Earlier, Dubai Police on Tuesday arrested Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev Book online betting syndicate. Uppal is also the alleged co-promoter of the app.

The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will be arriving in India today on Friday for his three-day state visit. He comes with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official release on Sunday. Notably, India and Oman share a long-standing friendship rooted in historical, cultural, and economic ties. The people-to-people contact between the two countries can be traced back 5,000 years.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

 
The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.
