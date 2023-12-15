LIVE: Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM in Jaipur today
Catch all the latest news updates from across the world
The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.
AQI remains in 'poor' category in National Capital
Mahadev App case: Actor Sahil Khan, three others summoned for questioning today
The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai cyber cell, which is investigating the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev App online betting case, has issued summons to actor Sahil Khan and three others. They have been instructed to appear before the SIT on Friday for questioning.
Earlier, Dubai Police on Tuesday arrested Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev Book online betting syndicate. Uppal is also the alleged co-promoter of the app.
Oman Sultan Tarik to arrive in India today for three-day state visit
Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM in Jaipur today
First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 08:17 AM IST