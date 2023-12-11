LIVE: SC directs ECI to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to make changes to Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional political parties eagerly awaiting the decision amid elaborate security arrangements. On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to alter Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019. "I have said it earlier ... there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad told reporters here.



A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.

