LIVE: SC directs ECI to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019. "I have said it earlier ... there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad told reporters here.

A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.

11:33 AM

Question whether Parliament can convert State into Union Territory is left open: CJI

"The question whether Parliament can convert a State into a Union Territory is left open." said CJI.

11:32 AM

Validity of J-K Reorganisation Act 2019

"SG submitted that statehood of J&K will be restored and the status of UT was temporary. In view of the submission made by the SG, we don't find it necessary to determine whether the reorginazation of J&K into UT is valid." said Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, CJI.

11:30 AM

Interpretative clause cannot be used to bypass the specific route for a constitutional amendment: CJI

"Interpretative clause cannot be used to bypass the specific route for a constitutional amendment. Permitting such amendments by such a surreptitious method would be disastrous." said DY Chandrachud, CJI.

11:28 AM

The interpretation clause cannot be modified to amend Article bypassing the amendment process: CJI

"The interpretation clause cannot be modified to amend Article bypassing the amendment process." said DY Chandrachud, CJI. 

11:25 AM

We have held that CO 272 to the extent of modifying Article 367 is ultra vires Article 370: CJI

"We have held that CO 272 to the extent of modifying Article 367 is ultra vires Article 370." said Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, CJI.
 

11:24 AM

We do not find use of Presidential power to issue CO 273 was mala fide: CJI

"We do not find use of Presidential power to issue CO 273 was mala fide. Thus we hold the exercise of Presidential Power to be valid." said CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud.

11:22 AM

We held that all provisions of Constitution can be applied to J&K using Article 370(1)(d) in one go: CJI

"We have held that all provisions of the Constitution of India can be applied to J&K using Article 370(1)(d) in one go." said CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud.

11:21 AM

Court can't sit in appeal over decision of Prez on whether special circumstances under Article 370 exist: CJI

"Court cannot sit in appeal over decision of President of India on whether special circumstances under Article 370 exist," said Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, CJI.

11:19 AM

Power of the President under Article 370(3) to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist: CJI

"The power of the President under Article 370(3) to issue a notification that Article 370 ceases to exist subsists even after the dissolution of the J&K Constituent Assembly." said CJI.

11:17 AM

Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State: CJI

"Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. Textual reading also indicate that it is a temporary provision. Marginal note says it is temporary and transitory." said CJI.

11:15 AM

Constitutional set up did not indicate that Jammu and Kashmir retained sovereignty: CJI

"Proclamation of Maharaja stated that the Constitution of India will supersede. With this, the para of Instrument of Accession ceases to exist," said CJI. "Constitutional set up did not indicate that Jammu and Kashmir retained sovereignty." he added.

11:13 AM

There is a clear absence in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir to the reference of sovereignty: CJI

"There is a clear absence in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir to the reference of sovereignty," said CJI

11:08 AM

Exercise of power under Article 356 must have a reasonable nexus with objective of the proclamation: CJI

"Exercise of power under Article 356 must have a reasonable nexus with the objective of the proclamation," said CJI. "Every decision taken by Union on behalf of State during Presidential rule not open to challenge...this will lead to the administration of state to a standstill," he added.

11:06 AM

Whether the J&K Reorganisation Act bifurcating the State into two UTs constitutionally valid: CJI

"Whether the J&K Reorganisation Act bifurcating the State into two UTs constitutionally valid," said CJI

11:04 AM

Whether the Presidential proclamation valid: CJI

Court need not adjudicate on this since petitioners did not challenge it. And in any case it was withdrawn in Oct 2019.

11:02 AM

5-judge SC bench announces verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 3

5-judge SC bench assembles to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370

10:50 AM

PM Modi pays tributes to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary on Monday, saying his statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped the nation's course. A veteran Congress leader, Mukherjee served as a Union minister in several governments before becoming India's 13th president. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 84.

In a post on X, Modi said, "On his birth anniversary, paying homage to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, whose statesmanship and intellectual depth profoundly shaped our nation's course." "His insights and leadership were invaluable, and on a personal level, our interactions were always enriching. His dedication and wisdom will forever be a guiding force in our journey towards progress," Modi said.

10:46 AM

Gyanvapi mosque row: ASI may file survey report in Varanasi court today

The report of the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to be presented in the Varanasi court on Monday. On the previous date, the court had given the ASI 10 days' time on November 30 and ordered it to file the report within the "provided time." The Court had earlier asked it to submit its survey report by November 17. Later, ASI was granted time until November 28 to file its report.

10:40 AM

Manish Sisodia produced in court today ahead of CBI case hearing

10:36 AM

As per arguments in Court, we already have won case: Muzaffar Shah ahead of SC's verdict on Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference vice president Muzaffar Shah, one among the many petitioners in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370, on Monday said that as per the arguments in the apex court, "we have already won the case." A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud willdecide whether the decision taken by the Centre on August 5, 2019, to abrogate theprovisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which conferred special status on theerstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was constitutionally valid.
First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 08:08 AM IST

