LIVE: Leaders pay tribute to fallen jawans on 22 years of Parliament attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other leaders observe a minute's silence at the Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen jawans, on the 22 years of the Parliament attack. December 13, 2001, marks the dark day when five terrorists, guided by Pakistan, claimed the lives of at least nine people including six security personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener in an attack on the Indian Parliament.
The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February. The action by Indian authorities came after the BBC aired a critical documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, examining his leadership during deadly communal riots in 2002, which prompted an angry response from the government.
PM Modi, other leaders observe a minute's silence at Parliament to pay tribute to fallen jawans
9:32 AM
1 person injured, 3 cars gutted in fire in Andheri area of Mumbai
A 45-year-old person suffered burn injuries after some cars caught fire in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place opposite the Trans Residency on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri (East) at around 2.30 am, they said. A person, identified as Faruq Siddhiki (45), suffered burn injuries and three cars were gutted, a fire brigade official said. Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at around 2.45 am, he said.
9:28 AM
PM Modi meets family members of fallen jawans on 22 years of Parliament attack
9:19 AM
Delhi's overall AQI persists in 'very poor' category
As per the CPCB, the AQI at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 355 on Wednesday morning. The AQI in the New Moti Bagh area was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 368 at 8 am. The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 397 at 8 am on Wednesday.
9:15 AM
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61
Andre Braugher, the two-time Emmy winning actor who starred in the hit television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Monday after a brief illness. He was 61.
9:11 AM
Nation will forever be indebted to security personnel, says Prez Murmu on 2001 Parliament attack
President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said the nation will forever be indebted to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament, and asked all to reiterate the pledge to wipe out terrorism.
On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation…
NIA conductS searches at multiple locations in Bengaluru in a terror conspiracy case
8:33 AM
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's self-defence against Russia amid war
US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed Ukraine's self-defence against Russian offensive, including plans for the coming year. In a statement, the White House said, "President Joseph R Biden met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine today to underscore the strong and abiding US support for Ukraine's fight for freedom. The leaders discussed Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression, including plans for the coming year."
8:07 AM
Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai on the basis of red notice issued by Interpol
Ravi Uppal, one of the two main owners of the Mahadev online betting app, has been detained in Dubai by the local police on the basis of a red notice issued by the Interpol at the behest of the ED, official sources said Wednesday. Uppal, 43, was detained last week in that country and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are in touch with the Dubai authorities to get him deported to India, they said. Uppal is being probed by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal betting apart from the Chhattisgarh Police and Mumbai Police.
7:58 AM
BBC to launch new firm for Indian language services in adherence with rules
British broadcaster the BBC said on Tuesday its staff will launch a new company for Indian language services, in compliance with foreign investment rules that authorities in India alleged BBC violated.
The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
7:57 AM
COP28: Nations strain for consensus as climate talks stretch into overtime
Hectic negotiations continued behind closed doors at the Dubai Expo City Centre long after the 11 am deadline, with officials trying to find common ground on key sticking points, including finance and fossil fuels.
Around 10 pm, a COP28 spokesperson updated the media that consultations will continue until 3 am (Dubai time), which effectively means a plenary session to adopt a deal could be held in the morning.
7:55 AM
New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief minister designates to take oath today
Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday.
Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur at 2 pm today.