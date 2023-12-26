LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit flood-hit region of Tamil Nadu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit the flood-affected southern district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. During her visit, she will assess the situation and hold a review meeting with the district collector. The coastal district is gradually returning to normalcy, with state authorities and civic agencies actively engaged in relief and restoration efforts. Residents who had sought refuge in relief camps are now returning to their homes to address the aftermath of the floods, which occurred due to unprecedented rainfall on December 17 and 18 in the district.