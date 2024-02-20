LIVE: PM Modi to unveil multiple projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu today to unveil multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over Rs 32,000 crore. The projects are related to various sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others. PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.
Criticising the West Bengal government, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that it is unfortunate that journalists are being prevented from reporting on the atrocities committed against women in a state whose chief minister is a woman." Thakur said that coercive action against journalists is nothing new in West Bengal. The stifling of freedom of expression in West Bengal is unfortunate and amounts to the murder of democracy; the TMC government is flouting constitutional norms, Thakur added. Cops in West Bengal arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali on Monday. The minister stated that the authorities in West Bengal are trying to cover-up the truth as to how women are feeling insecure under Mamata Banerjee's rule.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. "I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today, but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to the hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile, wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra, and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.
10:04 AM
News update: Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 bn to create largest US credit card firm by loan volume
Warren Buffett-backed leading United States consumer lender Capital One on February 19 said it plans to acquire credit card issuer Discover Financial Services in an all-stock deal valued at $35.3 billion, news agency Reuters reported.
9:35 AM
Anurag Thakur criticises West Bengal government after journalist is arrested in Sandeshkhali
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It's unfortunate journalists are being prevented from reporting on the atrocities committed against women in a State whose CM is a woman." West Bengal Police arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali on Monday.
9:32 AM
Special Assembly session in Maharashtra starts today, Maratha quota on agenda
The Maharashtra government is set to hold a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stated that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for February 20.
8:48 AM
News update: PM Modi set to launch projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu today
The projects relate to several sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others, the Prime Minister's Office said.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:00 AM IST