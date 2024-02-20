LIVE: PM Modi to unveil multiple projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. "I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today, but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to the hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile, wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra, and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu today to unveil multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over Rs 32,000 crore. The projects are related to various sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others. PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.Criticising the West Bengal government, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that it is unfortunate that journalists are being prevented from reporting on the atrocities committed against women in a state whose chief minister is a woman." Thakur said that coercive action against journalists is nothing new in West Bengal. The stifling of freedom of expression in West Bengal is unfortunate and amounts to the murder of democracy; the TMC government is flouting constitutional norms, Thakur added. Cops in West Bengal arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali on Monday. The minister stated that the authorities in West Bengal are trying to cover-up the truth as to how women are feeling insecure under Mamata Banerjee's rule.